RPO Bahawalpur Visits Sadar Police Station, Checks Online Record

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:57 PM

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak visited Sadar Police Station on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak visited Sadar Police Station on Monday.

He was presented Guard of Honor. The RPO inspected various sections of the police station and checked the online record of crimes.

He was briefed about the performance of the police station.

The RPO directed SHO to solve people's problems on priority basis.

He told that 8787 complaints were received on Citizen Portal against police and all of these complaints must be resolved at earliest.

He directed to improve patrolling and investigation. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf was also present at the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

