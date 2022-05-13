UrduPoint.com

RPO Bannu Distributes Commendation Certificates, Cash Prizes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 07:49 PM

RPO Bannu distributes commendation certificates, cash prizes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar Friday distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the officers and jawans of Bannu Police for maintaining law and order and providing relief to the people.

The awards were at encouraging the Bannu Police to take effective and efficient action against criminals. District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Additional SP Saleem Riaz, SP Investigation Zia Hassan were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Regional Police Officer said"The process of punishment and retribution will continue in the police.

Good performing officers will be encouraged.While departmental action will be taken against the police officers who are negligent in their duties."Addressing the police officers, the Regional Police Officer said"The police are responsible for the protection of life and property of the people."Let the police officers make service to the people their motto and perform their duty honestly and devote all their energies in establishing peace and providing relief to the people, the RPO concluded.

