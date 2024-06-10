Open Menu

RPO Bannu Imran Shahid Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, Imran Shahid on Monday assumed charge of his office.

On this occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him with a salute at Iqbal Shaheed Police Line.

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer Bannu Zia ud din Ahmed, SP Investigation Aqiq Hussain, Additional SP Ehsan ud din, SP Rural Raza Muhammad, all SDPOs, and other police officers.

Later, RPO Imran Shahid paid a visit to the Martyrs' Memorial and laid a wreath. He also planted a sapling at the Martyrs' Memorial.

RPO Imran Shahid visited the police line, inspected security arrangements, and reviewed the Command and Control Room.

He met with the police officers and instructed them to perform duties with sincerity and dedication.

