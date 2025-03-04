RPO briefs MPs on law, order

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A delegation of current and former parliamentarians from district Multan visited the Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan, where they were briefed on the law and order, as well as public services being provided by the police.

During the meeting, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry provided a detailed overview of the law enforcement initiatives and community services in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran. He emphasized the significance of collaboration between the legislature and law enforcement agencies, stating that both are essential pillars of the state.

"The representatives elected by the people hold our utmost respect. Through mutual consultation and cooperation, the police can perform their duties more effectively," said RPO Sohail Chaudhry.

He further assured that Multan Region Police would continue working alongside parliamentarians to enhance public service delivery.

The delegation included prominent political figures such as Suleman Naeem, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Rai Mansab Ali, Haji Shaukat Hayat Bosan, Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya, Babar Shah, Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta, Rana Ejaz Ahmed Noon, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Hashim Tariq Rasheed, and Malik Zulfiqar Dogar.

The meeting underscored the commitment of law enforcement authorities to maintaining peace and ensuring public safety through active engagement with elected representatives.