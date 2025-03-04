Open Menu

RPO Briefs MPs On Law, Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

RPO briefs MPs on law, order

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A delegation of current and former parliamentarians from district Multan visited the Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan, where they were briefed on the law and order, as well as public services being provided by the police.

During the meeting, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry provided a detailed overview of the law enforcement initiatives and community services in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran. He emphasized the significance of collaboration between the legislature and law enforcement agencies, stating that both are essential pillars of the state.

"The representatives elected by the people hold our utmost respect. Through mutual consultation and cooperation, the police can perform their duties more effectively," said RPO Sohail Chaudhry.

He further assured that Multan Region Police would continue working alongside parliamentarians to enhance public service delivery.

The delegation included prominent political figures such as Suleman Naeem, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Rai Mansab Ali, Haji Shaukat Hayat Bosan, Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya, Babar Shah, Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta, Rana Ejaz Ahmed Noon, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Hashim Tariq Rasheed, and Malik Zulfiqar Dogar.

The meeting underscored the commitment of law enforcement authorities to maintaining peace and ensuring public safety through active engagement with elected representatives.

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

38 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

1 hour ago
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago
 Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan