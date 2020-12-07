UrduPoint.com
RPO Calls For Steps To Check Sale, Purchase Of Black Stone

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

RPO calls for steps to check sale, purchase of black stone

MULTAN, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Rana on Monday stressed the need for checking sale and purchase of black stone (Kala Pathar) through concrete steps to save precious lives.

He took strict notice of a suicide incident in DG Khan, in which a family committed suicide by consuming black stone.

Snubbing District Police Officers (DPOs) of his region on easily access of the stone despite ban on its sale and purchase, he said that it was beyond one's understanding how the family purchased it from the market.

He sought a report from the DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Omar Saeed Malik of the incident wherein mother and his kids consumed black stone to commit suicide in the limits of Kala police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had banned selling of black stones in April 2018 to prevent suicides but it is easily available in south Punjab.

