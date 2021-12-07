RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

UrduPoint.com

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday carried out formal inspection of Police Station (PS) Bhalwal and SDPO office Bhalwal. He also checked the front desk, record room, storage and lock-up, etc

He reprimanded SHO City Bhalwal over poor sanitation arrangements in the police station. He visited the Police Service Centre at City Bhalwal Police Station and inquired from citizens about the facilities being provided to them.

RPO Sargodha Region Muhammad Faisal Rana reviewed the crime data.

He was informed that in the year 2020, a total of 987 cases were registered in City Bhalwal Police Station, out of which 714 were challaned and 46 road certificates were pending.

It was further stated that a total of 3,299 cases were registered in Circle Bhalwal during the year 2020, out of which 2,390 complete challans were collected while 38 cases were still under investigation.

The RPO said illegal detention, violence and private torture cell in police stations were not acceptable under any circumstances.

