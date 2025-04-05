Open Menu

RPO Chairs Meeting On Crime, Traffic Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RPO chairs meeting on crime, traffic management

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A meeting to review crime control and traffic management strategies was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan.

The session focused on key policing areas including the investigation of sexual assault cases, motorcycle and cattle theft, arrest of proclaimed offenders, progress in serious crime cases, return of recovered property, and crime prevention measures.

Performance of the licensing branch, road accident statistics, and legal actions against traffic violations were also thoroughly discussed.

Several suggestions were presented to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of police operations in these domains.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Ziaullah, SP RIB Azhar Yaqoob, SP Investigation Javed Akhtar Jatoi, DSP Legal Qasim Hayat, and SDPOs from across the region.

RPO Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan directed officers to ensure merit-based and timely resolution of cases, accelerate the arrest of proclaimed offenders, intensify operations against criminal elements, and implement a comprehensive strategy for crime control and traffic management.

