RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held a meeting to review crime and overall law and order situation at his office here Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail, DPO chakwal Muhammad bin Ashraf, DPO Jhelum Rana Tahir Rehman, DPO Attock Rana Shoaib and including SSP Operations Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal while officers from other districts attended via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Ashfaq Ahmad took a detailed look at the overall law and order and crime situation in their respective districts, including the progress made in the investigation of heinous cases in their respective districts.

RPO instructed all the participants to adopt an effective strategy with special focus on criminal elements.

Steps are being taken to further improve all relevant matters in the Rawalpindi region, including further improving the quality of service delivery, he added.