UrduPoint.com

RPO Chairs Meeting; Reviews Crime Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held a meeting to review crime and overall law and order situation at his office here Saturday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held a meeting to review crime and overall law and order situation at his office here Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail, DPO chakwal Muhammad bin Ashraf, DPO Jhelum Rana Tahir Rehman, DPO Attock Rana Shoaib and including SSP Operations Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal while officers from other districts attended via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Ashfaq Ahmad took a detailed look at the overall law and order and crime situation in their respective districts, including the progress made in the investigation of heinous cases in their respective districts.

RPO instructed all the participants to adopt an effective strategy with special focus on criminal elements.

Steps are being taken to further improve all relevant matters in the Rawalpindi region, including further improving the quality of service delivery, he added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Progress Chakwal Jhelum Attock Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

1 minute ago
 "Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

"Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condemns attack on security personn ..

Chief Minister condemns attack on security personnel in Tank

1 minute ago
 Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy ..

Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy'

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of setting home ablaze

1 minute ago
 Sarwar performs groundbreaking of Dedarr Bridge's ..

Sarwar performs groundbreaking of Dedarr Bridge's expansion in Chakri

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.