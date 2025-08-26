Open Menu

RPO Chairs Regional Coordination Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RPO chairs Regional Coordination Committee meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha,Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokeserson,the session was attended by all District Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of regional police units.

The participants reviewed police performance and security-related matters in detail.

On the occasion,the RPO directed the Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) to take further measures regarding the issuance of driving licenses.

He also emphasized the early activation of Safe City Projects in Khushab and Bhakkar to curb crimes through modern technology and provide enhanced security to citizens.

Moreover,the RPO Shahzad Asif Khan instructed that foolproof security plans be devised and strictly implemented for religious gatherings and processions during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal across all districts of the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan