RPO chairs Regional Coordination Committee meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha,Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokeserson,the session was attended by all District Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of regional police units.

The participants reviewed police performance and security-related matters in detail.

On the occasion,the RPO directed the Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) to take further measures regarding the issuance of driving licenses.

He also emphasized the early activation of Safe City Projects in Khushab and Bhakkar to curb crimes through modern technology and provide enhanced security to citizens.

Moreover,the RPO Shahzad Asif Khan instructed that foolproof security plans be devised and strictly implemented for religious gatherings and processions during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal across all districts of the region.