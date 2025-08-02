RPO chairs Traffic Management meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Traffic Management meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan,here on Saturday.To control traffic accidents and other matters regarding traffic were detailed reviewed in the meeting.

According to a spokesperson,all DPOs including SP Traffic, ROs Patrolling, RT Secretaries and representatives of Rescue 1122 participated in the meeting.

It was told the meeting that recent measures,especially restrictions on working hours,reduced traffic accidents by up to sixty percent, while workshops that make illegal modifications to vehicles were closed down.

Measures proposed to control fatal motorcycle accidents on Khushab and Ajnala roads while the working hours for the fitness of dumpers and other vehicles were extended to make it easier for dumper owners to obtain fitness certificates.

In addition,proposals were approved to launch a traffic awareness campaign,identify hotspots to prevent traffic accidents on main highways, and prepare a comprehensive traffic plan before the opening of schools and colleges.

On the occasion,the RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan,while giving instructions said that immediate steps should be taken to maintain traffic flow and reduce traffic accidents and that indiscriminate action should be taken against violation of traffic rules.