RPO Chalks Out Security Plan For Peaceful Observance Of Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Division Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Monday ordered the quarters concerned to chalk out a foolproof security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Haram.

According to police spokesman, the RPO said no new processions or programs except traditional and licensed ones would be allowed to organize.

The sectarian harmony would be the top priority and no spark of malice and hatred will be allowed under any circumstances, he said.

The RPO said the practical steps should be taken for establishment and stability of peace during Muharram as it was done on the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said the persons whose name will be on the no entry list for any district would not be allowed to enter in that specific district. Moreover, those who are banned to address in any area would not be allowed to address.

He said anyone who violates these orders will be dealt under law immediately.

The RPO Dera said the series of meetings regarding maintaining peace during Muharram would be held on a daily basis.

