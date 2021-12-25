UrduPoint.com

RPO Checks Security Of Churches

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 03:12 PM

RPO checks security of churches

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood visited various churches here on Saturday and checked security arrangements for Christmas activities.

City Police Officer Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan and SSP Operations Abdulla Lakk accompanied the RPO.

The RPO went to Presbyterian Church, Catholic Church and others and checked presence of security staff on their duty points.

He directed the security personnel to become more active and keep vigil eye on the movement and activities of suspects so that their nefarious designs could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Later, he cut a Christmas cake in his office to express solidarity with Christian community.

He also paid tributes to the Christian community for their cooperation in maintaining law andorder in addition to promoting brotherhood and tranquility in the district and hoped that thepractice would also continue in future.

