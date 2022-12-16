RPO, Commissioner direct Murree admin to facilitate tourists by all means

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti and Commissioner Saqib Manan have directed the authorities concerned of Murree district to utilize all available resources to facilitate tourists during snowfall season.

The RPO and the commissioner during a visit reviewed arrangements finalized for snowfall season in Murree district.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Senior Superintendent Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz Khan, SDPO Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, In-charge Rescue 1122, representatives of Forest Department, Cantonment board Murree, Highway, Motorway, IESCO, and departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The officers gave a detailed briefing to the RPO and the commissioner about the final arrangements. They also visited different points to review traffic arrangements and issued instructions to the officers concerned.

All institutions should finalize best possible arrangements and measures to facilitate visitors, the RPO said and also instructed to ensure provision of all possible services to tourists. All the departments should perform their duties with commitment and dedication and promote mutual cooperation.

It was informed that a special control room had been set up at the assistant commissioner office, Murree which was working round the clock to guide and assist the tourists.

The Tourism Police and special squads should make coordinated efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists, the RPO said.

The SDPO Murree was directed to keep the tourism police personnel alert during the snowfall season and organize special briefings for them.

The RPO said banners should be displayed at all important points to guide the tourists. All the departments should review their available resources and all the arrangements so that timely assistance could be given in case of any emergency, he added.

Special teams should be formed besides measures for a quick response system in all areas. The administration should hold a meeting with the representatives of the hotel association to resolve the problems being faced by the tourists. All necessary steps should be taken utilizing all available resources to ensure a safe and pleasant journey of the tourists, they added.