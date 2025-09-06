- Home
RPO, Commissioner Inspects Security For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Processions In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa,and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, inspected the route of the main Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession Saturday and reviewed security and administrative arrangements.
SP Rawal Division, senior police officers and officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.
The SP briefed the RPO and Commissioner on the security plan, while Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi shared details of traffic management and other measures.
The RPO expressed satisfaction with the security plan, deployment of police, monitoring of internal and external routes, CCTV cameras and traffic arrangements aimed at ensuring peace during the procession.
He directed police personnel to perform their duties with dedication, professionalism and patience, and to remain alert to handle any emergency.
“Our main objective is to protect the lives and property of citizens and provide a peaceful environment so everyone can celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) safely,” he added.
Commissioner Khattak also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness, lighting, smooth traffic flow and other facilities along the route.
RPO Alpa added that with public cooperation and the hard work of the police, peace would be maintained in the city and citizens would be able to celebrate religious occasions in a secure environment.
He said the Rawalpindi police were fully capable of ensuring the best security arrangements with their professional skills and available resources.
