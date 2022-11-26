RPO, Commissioner review security arrangements finalized for PTI public gathering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mehmood Satti and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan here on Saturday visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering venue and reviewed all the security arrangements finalized for the public meeting.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari and Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan briefed them about the security arrangements.

The RPO and Commissioner also visited adjacent areas of the main stage of the public gathering and checked different duty points.

The RPO directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the security plan formulated for the public meeting.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO had directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the security of the public gathering.

The RPO directed that all available resources should be utilized to provide the best possible security to the public meeting.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the security arrangements for the public meeting, adding the CPO and SSP Operations were monitoring the security arrangements while other senior police officers were also checking point-wise duty and briefing the police personnel.

Police personnel including commandos from the Elite Force and sharpshooters were deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the rallies and public gatherings.

The RPO had also directed the CTO to finalize special diversion plans to regulate traffic on city roads during the rallies and public meetings.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP were trying to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.

Rawalpindi police had formulated a comprehensive security plan for maintaining law and order until the protesters leave Rawalpindi.

According to a police spokesman, over 10,000 personnel were deployed to ensure security while 750 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed to ensure foolproof traffic arrangements in Rawalpindi.

He informed that over 270 Elite commandos were on security duty for the long march and public meeting.

Additional police forces were deployed on Murree Road and other routes of the rallies while the teams of Elite and Dolphin forces were patrolling in different areas to check the law and order situation.

Over 200 snipers and police officials were stationed atop buildings on the route of the long march. Rawalpindi district police had also made foolproof security arrangements for the safety of the main stage and 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the inner cordon. Over 100 special checking pickets were also set up to ensure security of the public meeting.

Monitoring of the route of the rallies was conducted through CCTV cameras while four special vehicles equipped with CCTV cameras facility are also being used to monitor the security of the rallies.

On the directives of the RPO, senior police officers were in the field and checking field duties and briefing the police personnel.

Elite Force, Dolphin and personnel of other units had also been deployed to make all the security arrangements foolproof.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district Police, administration, City Traffic Police and Rescue 1122 had finalized all the arrangements for the public gathering.

Rescue 1122 had finalized all the arrangements for the long march and the public meeting.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, Rescue 1122 on the directives of the District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi had declared code red across Rawalpindi district, adding special rescue teams had been deployed in three shifts while more than 300 rescuers were deployed to provide emergency cover to the rallies and the public gathering.

Rescue 1122 vehicles from other districts of Rwp division were also available.

He said Rescue 1122 was on high alert for the public gathering.

