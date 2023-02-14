UrduPoint.com

RPO, Commissioner Visit Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium To Review Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 09:54 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and its surroundings to review security arrangements regarding Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, SDPO New Town and other officers were also present.

Senior officers of the police and administration reviewed the security arrangements regarding the PSL cricket matches.

Addressing on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that the District administration and police together will ensure the best security and other arrangements for PSL matches.

All arrangements should be ensured keeping in mind the convenience and safety of cricket fans, he said.

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani briefed RPO Rawalpindi regarding security and traffic arrangements.

Foolproof arrangements are being made for the security of cricket teams, route and stadium, he added.

He said that an integrated traffic plan is being prepared to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens.

Cricket Police Pakistan Super League Traffic Rawalpindi Best

