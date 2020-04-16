UrduPoint.com
RPO Conducted Surprise Visit To New Town Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

RPO conducted surprise visit to New Town Police Station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik Thursday conducted a surprise visit to New Town Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik Thursday conducted a surprise visit to New Town Police Station . SDPO New Town ASP Imran Khan was also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the RPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and the building.

The police chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The RPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

