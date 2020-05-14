RPO conducted surprise visit to R.A Bazzar Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik Thursday conducted a surprise visit to R.A Bazzar Police Station.

During his visit, the RPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building. Police Chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties. The RPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Earlier, the RPO Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik gave commendation certificates and cash prizes among the officials who took party in the operation and arrested two dacoits after police encounter besides recovering stolen goods and weapons used in crime.