RPO Conducts Formal Inspection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 01:05 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur range, Sher Akbar visited Yazman (Sadar) Police Station and conducted formal inspection of the police station.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the RPO inspected registers, online record, barrack and building of the police station.

He also inspected police station record, cleanliness and crime chart.

He held meeting with the officials and other staff of the police station and directed them to behave with the visitors politely. He emphasized the need to make environment of the police station safe and secure for the visiting complainants.

He directed the Station House Office to complete investigation of the cases timely on merit basis.

