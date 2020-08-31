RPO conducts inspection of police stations

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar visited Kotmomin and conducted a formal inspection of SDPO Kot Momin District Sargodha Office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar visited Kotmomin and conducted a formal inspection of SDPO Kot Momin District Sargodha Office.

He was informed that in the year 2019, a total of 2,040 cases were registered in four police stations of Circle Kot Momin, out of which three were still under investigation.

The RPO Issued orders to bring these cases to court soon.

The RPO issued orders to DSP Circle Kot Momin to further improve his performance in arresting proclaimed offenders and absconders.