RPO Conducts Open Court At Jamia Mosque Islamia High School

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan said that open courts were being held to resolve masses problems at their door step and to bridge gap between police and citizens

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan said that open courts were being held to resolve masses problems at their door step and to bridge gap between police and citizens.

He said that open courts were being organized in Multan Range and the initiative was improving masses confidence on police.

RPO expressed these views during open court conducted at Jamia mosque Islamia high school after Juma prayers. He said that strict action was being taken against criminals and drug peddlers.

He urged ulema, traders and notables of the society to cooperate with police by identifying elements involved in criminal activities. He assured that police would take swift action to keep the Multan range peaceful.

He hailed DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan for taking steps to reduce crime rate in Khanewal.

RPO listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders to resolve their problems on the spot.

Later, RPO Waseem Ahmad alongwith DPO Asad Sarfraz paid visit to Kuhna police station.

