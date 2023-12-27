Open Menu

RPO Conducts Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RPO conducts Open Court to address public grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali conducted an open court in the regional office under the open door policy here on Wednesday.

In the open court, citizens from the districts of Rawalpindi region submitted applications for change of investigation and redressal of other complaints. During open court, RPO issued orders to the SP Saddar Division for the inquiry of the case filed by the petitioner Nargis Jahan resident of Gujjar Khan in Jatli police station while Tariq Mehmood resident of District Chakwal filed an application that the plot has been occupied by the land grabbers. RPO issued directives to SDPO Chakwal for redressal.

Abdul Hameed resident of Islamabad filed an application that the case registered in Waris Khan police station is baseless and an inquiry should be conducted, on which orders were issued to SDPO Waris Khan for an immediate inquiry.

Arshad Mehmood resident of Fateh Jang Attock filed an application for the change of investigation of the case registered in Fateh Jang police station, on which immediate action orders were issued to SSPRIB. Muhammad Imtiaz resident of Tench Bhatta Rawalpindi requested that the construction materials of the plot be stolen but the case was not registered, on which immediate inquiry orders were issued to the ASP Saddar Circle.

The directives were issued to submit the report in the time frame, on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali said that measures are being taken for immediate public hearing at the police station level, by holding open court.

The provision of immediate and speedy justice to the citizens is being ensured along with further improvement in quality policing, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Police Station Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Attock Fateh Jang Saddar Nargis Arshad Mehmood From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

19 minutes ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

2 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

16 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

16 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

16 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

17 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan