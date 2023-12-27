RPO conducts Open Court to address public grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali conducted an open court in the regional office under the open door policy here on Wednesday.

In the open court, citizens from the districts of Rawalpindi region submitted applications for change of investigation and redressal of other complaints. During open court, RPO issued orders to the SP Saddar Division for the inquiry of the case filed by the petitioner Nargis Jahan resident of Gujjar Khan in Jatli police station while Tariq Mehmood resident of District Chakwal filed an application that the plot has been occupied by the land grabbers. RPO issued directives to SDPO Chakwal for redressal.

Abdul Hameed resident of Islamabad filed an application that the case registered in Waris Khan police station is baseless and an inquiry should be conducted, on which orders were issued to SDPO Waris Khan for an immediate inquiry.

Arshad Mehmood resident of Fateh Jang Attock filed an application for the change of investigation of the case registered in Fateh Jang police station, on which immediate action orders were issued to SSPRIB. Muhammad Imtiaz resident of Tench Bhatta Rawalpindi requested that the construction materials of the plot be stolen but the case was not registered, on which immediate inquiry orders were issued to the ASP Saddar Circle.

The directives were issued to submit the report in the time frame, on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali said that measures are being taken for immediate public hearing at the police station level, by holding open court.

The provision of immediate and speedy justice to the citizens is being ensured along with further improvement in quality policing, he added.