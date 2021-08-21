UrduPoint.com

RPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Budhla Santt Police Station

Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali conducted a surprise visit to Budhla Santt police station here on Saturday and inspected the records of the police station, front desk and treasury.

While inspecting the hawalat, he asked the accused about their crimes.

Khurram Ali directed the station house officer (SHO) to ensure immediate registration of FIRs and took quick action on the application filed at the front desk.

He also directed that the patrolling should be made more effective to protect the properties and lives of the people and to improve the cleanliness of the police station. He also ordered to conclude cases on merit without any delay.

