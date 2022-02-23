UrduPoint.com

RPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Morgah Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan paid surprise visit to Morgah Police Station to review performance of officials.

The RPO inspected the Police Station's Front Desk, References, Records, Building and general Inspection, said Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson in a news release.

On the occasion, the RPO said, "No negligence will be tolerated in police station.

According to the vision of IG Punjab, immediate redressal of citizens' grievances should be ensured." RPO said the Police station was a basic unit, where the police officials should deal with citizens with a smile on their face and ensure solution of their problems. He underlined that a series of surprise visits to police stations would be continued to further improve the quality of service delivery.

