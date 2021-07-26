UrduPoint.com
RPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Pirwadhi Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar paid a surprise visit to Pirwadhi police station to check the performance of officials here on Monday

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

RPO also reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

He expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation arrangements in police station. The RPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

