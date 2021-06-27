UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Stations To Check Performance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

RPO conducts surprise visit to police stations to check performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar paid a surprise visit to Westridge and Naseerabad Police Stations to check the performance of officials here on Sunday.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, the RPO has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in the region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

He also reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The RPO expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation arrangements in the police stations.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Related Topics

Police Poor Punjab Police Station Visit Sunday All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

1 minute ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

31 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University organises virtual 2021 UAE Grad ..

2 hours ago

SINOSURE becomes first Chinese insurer to open reg ..

2 hours ago

India exports locally-produced dragon fruit to Dub ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.