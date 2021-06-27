RPO conducts surprise visit to police stations to check performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar paid a surprise visit to Westridge and Naseerabad Police Stations to check the performance of officials here on Sunday.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, the RPO has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in the region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

He also reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The RPO expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation arrangements in the police stations.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.