RPO conducts surprise visit to Saddar Barooni police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar paid a surprise visit to Saddar Barooni police station to check the performance of officials here on Sunday.

On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the public service delivery in the police stations.

RPO also reviewed police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

He expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation arrangements in police station.

The RPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.