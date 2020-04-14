RPO conducts visit of Morgah Police Station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to Morgah Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to Morgah Police Station .

During his visit, the RPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

RPO directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The RPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.