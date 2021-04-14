RPO constitutes monitoring teams to check corona SOPs, security matters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurrum Ali has constituted monitoring teams to check the Corona SOPs, security matters at sahulat bazaars, mosques,imambargahs across the region.

The teams would submit the report of security matters on daily basis.

RPO Syed Khurrum said that safety of properties and lives of people was top responsibility of police.

The monitoring teams would remain active across the region from first Ramzan till Eid prayer.

The monitoring teams included Inspector Fiaz Ahmad and head constable Junaid at Multan, ASI Muhammad Sabir, constable Javed Akhtar at Vehari, ASI Altaf Hussain, constable Muhammad Asif at Khanewal, Inspector Muhammad Idrees and constable Muhammad Jaffar at Lodhran district.