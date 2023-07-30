RPO, CPO along with Commissioner inspects security arrangement for 11th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Khurrum Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani along with Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta reviewed security arrangements for11th Muharram procession which was taken out from Chor Chowk.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Potohar and other officers are also supervising all the security arrangements over there.

Senior officers gave instructions to ensure foolproof security to the mourners.

More than 1100 security officers and personnel and around 200 traffic personnel are performing duties to maintain the flow of traffic.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani directed the officers and jawans to remain on high alert while performing their duties.

Keep a close eye on the surroundings, and shooters appointed on rooftops should be vigilant along the procession route.

The effective code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of Muharram will be ensured, he, however, said procession is being monitored moment by moment from the control room.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that all measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security during Muharram. He said that every effort is being made for the peaceful observance of Muharram.