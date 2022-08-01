UrduPoint.com

RPO, CPO Assume Office

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood and City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik assumed the charge of their offices here on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented them a salute at police lines.

Later, both the police officers laid floral wreaths at the monuments of martyred police officials and offered fateha for the departed souls.

They also paid a rich tribute to martyred policemen who sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

They also held introductory meetings with in-charges of different branchesand issued necessary directions for maintaining peace and harmony duringMuharram-ul-Harram.

