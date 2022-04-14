UrduPoint.com

RPO, CPO, DC Reviews Security Of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:16 PM

RPO, CPO, DC reviews security of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik along with the Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik along with the Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars here Thursday.

The officers reviewed security arrangements over there,while RPO directed concerned officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan bazaars.

He said that walk through gates have been installed to ensure security of citizens. He also ordered to keep eye on the suspects to avoid any untoward incident.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik briefed on security arrangements of Ramadan bazaars. He said that special traffic arrangements have been made to maintain flow of traffic.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.However, he said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Ramazan bazaars as per the orders of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Ramadan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways issues revised trains' timetable ..

Pakistan Railways issues revised trains' timetable for summer

35 seconds ago
 CIA Director Calls China 'Single Most Important' C ..

CIA Director Calls China 'Single Most Important' Challenge for US in 21st Centur ..

36 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz fully capable to steer country out of c ..

PM Shehbaz fully capable to steer country out of challenges: Amir Muqam Khan

38 seconds ago
 Biden Says US Has Not Made Decision Yet on Sending ..

Biden Says US Has Not Made Decision Yet on Sending Senior Officials to Ukraine

42 seconds ago
 US to Train Ukrainians on Newly Arriving Military ..

US to Train Ukrainians on Newly Arriving Military Equipment in Europe - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Secretary prosecution reviews performance of case ..

Secretary prosecution reviews performance of case management system

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.