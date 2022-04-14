RPO, CPO, DC reviews security of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik along with the Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars here Thursday.

The officers reviewed security arrangements over there,while RPO directed concerned officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan bazaars.

He said that walk through gates have been installed to ensure security of citizens. He also ordered to keep eye on the suspects to avoid any untoward incident.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik briefed on security arrangements of Ramadan bazaars. He said that special traffic arrangements have been made to maintain flow of traffic.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.However, he said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Ramazan bazaars as per the orders of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.