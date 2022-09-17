RPO, CPO & DC visit route of Chehlum procession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq visited route of the main Chehlum procession and reviewed all the security arrangements.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Waseem Riaz Khan and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

RPO directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum procession.

CPO informed that over 3600 cops were deployed on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala and Rawalpindi district police had finalized foolproof security arrangements.

He said that 236 traffic police personnel were also deployed to ensure traffic flow on city roads.

He informed that a control room was also set up in the office of the City Police Officer Rawalpindi to ensure the implementation of security arrangements.

CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the processions while three-layer security was provided to the processions and walk-through gates were also installed at the entry points of the processions. Under the security arrangements, no one was allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

Snipers were also deployed for the security of the main procession, he said adding, searching and sweeping of the main procession route was carried out and streets, roads, diversion points and other routes along the main procession were sealed.