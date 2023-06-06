RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU with bars

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Rtd) Suhail Chaudhry and CPO Mansoor Ul Haq Rana on Tuesday formally inaugurated police Tahaffuz Markaz to give protection to lesser privileged people including transgender, disabled, drug addicts and destitute children and work for their rehabilitation.

The senior police officers also signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM), District Bar Association (DBA) Multan, besides Society for Special Persons and Youth Community Development Organization (YCDO) to provide legal aid and further necessary assistance to weaker segments of society.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the initiative reflects the vision of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to provide protection to underprivileged, destitute people and rehabilitate them to make them useful citizens.

The facility was made functional in March 2023 and since then has successfully worked on 240 cases including prodding help to 34 transgender persons, sixteen disabled persons, another sixteen women and children victims of sexual harassment, reunited a dozen missing children and six mentally unstable people with their families, admitted five children with drug addiction to rehabilitation center besides resolving many domestic dispute cases.