RPO, CPO Pay Surprise Visit To Civil Lines, Saddar Baroni Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday paid surprise visits to Civil Lines and Saddar Baroni Police Stations and inspected front desks, records, lockups, and buildings of the police station

The RPO instructed the Police officers to perform their duties diligently and make all-out efforts to net the criminals.

"Prime responsibility of police is to control crime,"he said and directed the Station House Officers to formulate effective strategy to make police patrolling more effective.

The CPO directed the police officers to improve service delivery at the police station level.

Ongoing operations against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug peddlers and other lawbreakers should be accelerated.

He ordered the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public besides taking all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

The CPO said that negligence on the part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated, adding that all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at the police station level.

He directed the police officers to protect the life and property of the citizens and accelerate ongoing operations against criminals.

Later, the RPO and CPO also visited the police command and control room and inspected different desks besides checking their performance.

