RPO, CPO Review Security Arrangements For Public Gathering At Liaquat Bagh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar along with City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari Saturday visited Liaquat Bagh to review security arrangements regarding political party rally to be held on Sunday

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, ASP City Mahim Khan and other officers were also present.

Senior police officers have devised the security plan for the political party rally. According to plan, as many as 3,000 police officers will be deployed for the security.

A special force including commandos will be deployed for the security of the stage and VVIP.

Expert snipers will be deployed at the rooftops in the assembly hall and its surroundings.

City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari said surroundings will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

Separate space will be allocated for women and men in the assembly hall, entry points for men and women will be separately allocated, he added.

Traffic advisory will also be issued by City Traffic Police for the convenience of motorists.

Safety of life and property of citizens was the prime priority, all measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements for participants, he concluded.

