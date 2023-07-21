RPO, CPO visit main route of Muharram procession to review arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday visited main route of Muharram procession and reviewed the arrangements.

The RPO and CPO also gave necessary instructions to the officers concerned regarding the foolproof security arrangements.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem, SDPO New Town, Malik Allah Yar, SDPO Waris Khan, Malik Rafaqat, SDPO Security, Mirza Tahir Sikandar, District Security Officer, and SHOs were present on this occasion.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the orders and Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Punjab government would be implemented strictly to ensure peace during Muharram.

All available resources would be utilized to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Haram, he said.

"Establishment of peace and harmony in Muharram is our first responsibility and with the full cooperation of religious scholars, Anjuman-e-Tajran, media and civil society, the ideal atmosphere of brotherhood, peace and unity would be maintained," he added.