RPO, CPO visit Rawalpindi Stadium to monitor security arrangement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the second day of Pak-England Test match Friday to personally monitor security arrangements.

The two senior officers were briefed on the security measures, who also gave instructions to the personnel on duty to further beef up the security.

RPO Alpa on the occasion said all resources were being utilized to provide the best environment for cricket fans and teams.

According to a police spokesman, some 4,500 personnel of Rawalpindi Police are ensuring foolproof security for the two teams and fans, besides traffic arrangements.