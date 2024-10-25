Open Menu

RPO, CPO Visit Rawalpindi Stadium To Monitor Security Arrangement

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

RPO, CPO visit Rawalpindi Stadium to monitor security arrangement

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the second day of Pak-England Test match Friday to personally monitor security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the second day of Pak-England Test match Friday to personally monitor security arrangements.

The two senior officers were briefed on the security measures, who also gave instructions to the personnel on duty to further beef up the security.

RPO Alpa on the occasion said all resources were being utilized to provide the best environment for cricket fans and teams.

According to a police spokesman, some 4,500 personnel of Rawalpindi Police are ensuring foolproof security for the two teams and fans, besides traffic arrangements.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Traffic Rawalpindi All Best

Recent Stories

Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan

Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consu ..

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

10 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reje ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..

8 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..

8 minutes ago
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

8 minutes ago
 CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

21 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

15 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan