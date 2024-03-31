RPO, CPO visit to review security arrangements for Youme Ali (AS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, along with the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, visited to review security arrangements for Youme Hazrat Ali (AS) processions here on Sunday.

During the visit, RPO Rawalpindi and CPO Rawalpindi gave necessary instructions to the officers on duty regarding the security over there. Among others, the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations, SP Pothohar, and other officials were present.

1100 police officers, cops have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. Additionally, over 80 traffic officers and wardens were performing their duties to maintain traffic flow, while more than 2200 security and traffic personnel were assigned task to check processions and gatherings.

Stringent security protocols are being implemented, including body searches and walk-through gate checks at the entrance points of the procession. Expert snipers have been positioned on rooftops to enhance security measures, as mentioned by the CPO.

Senior police officers were actively involved in checking and briefing duty personnel to ensure a vigilant and responsive security.

RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa and CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized the importance of safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens, affirming that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place.

In their statements, they reassured that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain effective security during the procession.