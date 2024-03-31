RPO, CPO Visit To Review Security Arrangements For Youme Ali (AS)
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 11:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, along with the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, visited to review security arrangements for Youme Hazrat Ali (AS) processions here on Sunday.
During the visit, RPO Rawalpindi and CPO Rawalpindi gave necessary instructions to the officers on duty regarding the security over there. Among others, the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations, SP Pothohar, and other officials were present.
1100 police officers, cops have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. Additionally, over 80 traffic officers and wardens were performing their duties to maintain traffic flow, while more than 2200 security and traffic personnel were assigned task to check processions and gatherings.
Stringent security protocols are being implemented, including body searches and walk-through gate checks at the entrance points of the procession. Expert snipers have been positioned on rooftops to enhance security measures, as mentioned by the CPO.
Senior police officers were actively involved in checking and briefing duty personnel to ensure a vigilant and responsive security.
RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa and CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized the importance of safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens, affirming that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place.
In their statements, they reassured that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain effective security during the procession.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizen injured in robbery attempt, villagers apprehend suspects12 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing 2 members of his in-laws family22 minutes ago
-
Night Tourism initiative launched in Peshawar52 minutes ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crime held1 hour ago
-
IGP wishes Happy Easter to Christian Community2 hours ago
-
Central convention of Awami Jamhoori Party to be held on April 282 hours ago
-
Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan's economic progress2 hours ago
-
Foolproof security plan devised for Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS): DPO2 hours ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi surpasses budget targets for March 2024, quarterly goals2 hours ago
-
IGP Sindh warns Police officers of suspension over non-registration of FIR2 hours ago
-
IGP orders crackdown on power thieves, strict security for Chinese nationals2 hours ago
-
Police finalise security for Yom-e- Hazrat Ali events2 hours ago