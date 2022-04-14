UrduPoint.com

RPO, DC Visit Haideri Chowk Ramzan Bazaar To Review Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik here on Thursday visited Haideri Chowk Ramzan Bazaar to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the RPO, DC and CPO during the visit also interacted with the citizens to get feedback and inquired about facilities.

The DC said more facilities were being provided to facilitate the citizens.

He informed that the price magistrates were also conducting raids in open market to take action in accordance with the law against hoarders and profiteers.

The RPO said the administration officers through regular visits of the Ramzan Bazaars were trying to improve facilities and make the monitoring system effective to provide relief to the citizens.

The DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He also checked availability of sugar and wheat flour at the stalls set up in Ramzan bazaar and directed the officers concerned to ensure sufficient supply of sugar and wheat for the citizens.

The stallholders were directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall. Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits should be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines, he added.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramzan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

