RPO Dera Announces Stronger Policing, Installation Of 800 CCTV Cameras For Safe City
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar has unveiled a comprehensive plan for stronger policing and enhanced public safety, including the installation of 800 surveillance cameras under the Safe City Project.
Talking to media persons here at his office, he said 350 cameras are already operational across the district, while an additional 450 are being installed to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of key areas.
He informed that similar security upgrades are underway in the Tank district.
The RPO emphasized that terrorism is a curse and that police are working day and night to combat militancy and crime across the region.
He revealed that six new check posts are being set up on the Dera–Tank road and four on the Darazinda road, while police facilities, including the DPO office, RPO office, and Traffic Headquarters, are under renovation.
New Police Lines in Dera will soon be launched, and the Tank Police Lines project is in its final stages.
Highlighting manpower expansion, the RPO said the provincial government has agreed to increase the force, with 600 additional personnel proposed for Dera and 200 for Tank. He stressed that this step will directly strengthen efforts against crime and terrorism.
He also announced recent promotions, welfare measures for police families, and parity of salaries with the Punjab police.
The RPO urged upon citizens to support law enforcement by reporting criminal and terrorist activities, saying: “Peace is only possible with the people’s cooperation. Where there is peace, there is prosperity.”
APP/akt
