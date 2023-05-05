RPO Dera awards prizes to police personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Friday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police officers and personnel of Dera region in recognition of exceptional services they rendered in the line of duty.

The ceremony in this regard was held at the RPO office where Abdul Ghafoor Aridi appreciated the Dera region police and said that officers and personnel of the force were valuable assets and they would be encouraged at every forum to motivate them for showing the best performance.

He said that police showed stellar performance during their duties for ensuring durable peace in the area and added that conducting successful action against social crimes, crackdown against narcotics dealers and smugglers, arresting wanted criminals and suspects involved in blind murders and successful handling and pursuing of cases in court of law were a testament to the professional commitment of the police and good policing.

He hoped that police officers and personnel would continue rendering such a best performance with dedication and professional spirit to maintain peace.