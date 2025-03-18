RPO Dera distributes scholarship for cops' children

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Office(RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Syed Ashfaq Anwar distributed educational scholarship cheques among police employees for their children who had shown excellent academic performance.

According to the police spokesman, the scholarship cheques were distributed at a ceremony at the RPO in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid under the police welfare fund aimed at the welfare and education of police personnel and their children.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that police officers were valuable assets, and special attention was being given to their welfare.

He expressed his commitment to addressing the problems faced by police personnel on a priority basis and providing support for their children's education and upbringing.

He added that the educational achievements of police employees' children were a matter of pride for the police department, and they should be encouraged.

He urged the children who had secured excellent grades to continue their studies with dedication and hard work, stating that these achievements were not only the result of the children's personal efforts but also reflect the hardworking and responsible attitude of the police personnel.

