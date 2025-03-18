RPO Dera Distributes Scholarship For Cops' Children
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Office(RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Syed Ashfaq Anwar distributed educational scholarship cheques among police employees for their children who had shown excellent academic performance.
According to the police spokesman, the scholarship cheques were distributed at a ceremony at the RPO in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid under the police welfare fund aimed at the welfare and education of police personnel and their children.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that police officers were valuable assets, and special attention was being given to their welfare.
He expressed his commitment to addressing the problems faced by police personnel on a priority basis and providing support for their children's education and upbringing.
He added that the educational achievements of police employees' children were a matter of pride for the police department, and they should be encouraged.
He urged the children who had secured excellent grades to continue their studies with dedication and hard work, stating that these achievements were not only the result of the children's personal efforts but also reflect the hardworking and responsible attitude of the police personnel.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
UAE intends to join World Boxing
UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..
UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO Dera distributes scholarship for cops' children6 minutes ago
-
Partly Cloudy weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Boy killed,another injured in road accident16 minutes ago
-
Court awards death penalty to accused16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 181 illegal commercial buildings26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures26 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with narcotics36 minutes ago
-
Woman among five dacoits arrested,items recovered36 minutes ago
-
Zakat,Ushr chairman holds open court36 minutes ago
-
Muizzuddin Peerzada assigned to hold additional charge of DGPR Sindh46 minutes ago
-
PM to undertake an official visit to KSA on March 19-2256 minutes ago
-
11 arrested on gambling charges56 minutes ago