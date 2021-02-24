UrduPoint.com
RPO Dera Div For Strict Action Against Recent Incidents Of Terrorism

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

RPO Dera div for strict action against recent incidents of terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :In the wake of recent consecutive incidents of attack on security forces and police in districts D.I Khan and Tank the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan division Yasin Farooq on Wednesday convened a high level meeting on law and order situation and directed more search and strike operations in coordination with security forces to arrest the accused involved in incidents of terrorism.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Arif Shahbaz Wazir, Additional SP Aslam Khattak, DPO District Tank Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, SPCTD Shabir Khan Marwat and DSPs of all circles.

The RPO said that despite all the challenges, including terrorism, the KP police and security forces demonstrated their mettle on all fronts and foil the nefarious designs of anti state elements.

The meeting decided to maintain law and order in the area by conducting more intelligence based search and strike operations in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The RPO directed all Circle DSPs to take strict action against those involved in recent incidents of attack on security forces and police to prevent such incidents in the future.

He further directed to conduct "hold-up" in their respective jurisdictions on a daily basis and the suspects should closely be monitored. He also asked to take action against elements involved in smuggling and their facilitators.

The RPO advised the participants of the meeting to serve people with dedication and determination, adding that it was duty of the police to ensure protection to lives and properties of masses for a peaceful and prosperous society.

