RPO Dera For Strict Implementation Of National Action Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday directed police officials to ensuring proactive policing in line with modern challenges while strictly implementing the National Action Plan for the protection and service of citizens.
He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of police officers at his office which was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, SPs of Investigation, CTD, Saddar, Paharpur, City, Traffic, and SDPOs of Suburb and Paniala circles.
The RPO said that regional peace, public safety, and crime prevention were the foremost responsibilities of police, and no compromise would be made in this regard. He directed police officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy against criminals and anti-social elements.
During the session, the DPO briefed the RPO on overall law and order, crime rates, police performance, and security arrangements for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions.
The RPO stressed that all points of the National Action Plan must be implemented in true spirit to safeguard citizens’ lives and uphold government writ.
He ordered more effective search and strike operations, intelligence-based actions, and modern investigation techniques to ensure successful prosecution of cases.
He further directed monthly meetings with Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) and Peace Liaison Committees (PLCs), strict patrolling to monitor miscreants, arrest of absconders, and stern action against drug dealers and gamblers in accordance with law.
