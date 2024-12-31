RPO Dera for use of modern technology to defeat country’s inimical forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar has underlined the need for utilizing modern technology to defeat the country’s inimical forces.

He was chairing a meeting during his visit to the Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) Headquarters Dera Region here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, SP CTD briefed him on the terrorism-related cases, challenges faced by the CTD, networking, and measures taken for technology-based policing.

The CTD officers also highlighted ongoing operations against terrorists and the future course of action.

The RPO instructed CTD officials to make full use of modern technology to further enhance the department's performance.

He emphasized that all available resources and capabilities should be utilized to defeat terrorists and give a strong response to anti-state forces, thereby improving law and order in the country.

On this occasion, the RPO encouraged the CTD personnel and appreciated their efforts and actions.

Later, the RPO also visited various departments of the CTD office.