Open Menu

RPO Dera For Use Of Modern Technology To Defeat Country’s Inimical Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RPO Dera for use of modern technology to defeat country’s inimical forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar has underlined the need for utilizing modern technology to defeat the country’s inimical forces.

He was chairing a meeting during his visit to the Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) Headquarters Dera Region here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, SP CTD briefed him on the terrorism-related cases, challenges faced by the CTD, networking, and measures taken for technology-based policing.

The CTD officers also highlighted ongoing operations against terrorists and the future course of action.

The RPO instructed CTD officials to make full use of modern technology to further enhance the department's performance.

He emphasized that all available resources and capabilities should be utilized to defeat terrorists and give a strong response to anti-state forces, thereby improving law and order in the country.

On this occasion, the RPO encouraged the CTD personnel and appreciated their efforts and actions.

Later, the RPO also visited various departments of the CTD office.

Related Topics

Police Technology Law And Order Visit All

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

41 minutes ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

43 minutes ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

44 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

58 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

1 hour ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

1 hour ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

1 hour ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

1 hour ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan