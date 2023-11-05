RPO Dera inquires after health of injured cop

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mahmood Satti on Sunday paid a visit to DHQ Hospital Dera and inquired after the health of the constable Waheed Gul who sustained injuries during attack on Gul Imam check post in Tank.

On Saturday night, the Tank district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police check post in the limits of Gul Imam police station which was stormed by unknown militants with heavy weapons. The police promptly and effectively retaliated and the exchange of fire continued, during which police constable Waheed Gul received bullet injuries. Who was immediately rushed to the Tank hospital, later shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera for better treatment.

During the visit, RPO met the injured cop, appreciated their courage and expressed good wishes. He expressed the sorrow and offered prayers for their speedy recovery.

He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the injured and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police constable.

The RPO vowed that the scourge of terrorism would be eradicated and every possible effort to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted.

I am proud of the Tank policemen who, without caring for their lives, resisted the successive attacks of anti-national elements and crushed their evil ambitions, he said.