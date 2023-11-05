Open Menu

RPO Dera Inquires After Health Of Injured Cop

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RPO Dera inquires after health of injured cop

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mahmood Satti on Sunday paid a visit to DHQ Hospital Dera and inquired after the health of the constable Waheed Gul who sustained injuries during attack on Gul Imam check post in Tank.

On Saturday night, the Tank district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police check post in the limits of Gul Imam police station which was stormed by unknown militants with heavy weapons. The police promptly and effectively retaliated and the exchange of fire continued, during which police constable Waheed Gul received bullet injuries. Who was immediately rushed to the Tank hospital, later shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera for better treatment.

During the visit, RPO met the injured cop, appreciated their courage and expressed good wishes. He expressed the sorrow and offered prayers for their speedy recovery.

He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the injured and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police constable.

The RPO vowed that the scourge of terrorism would be eradicated and every possible effort to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted.

I am proud of the Tank policemen who, without caring for their lives, resisted the successive attacks of anti-national elements and crushed their evil ambitions, he said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Police Exchange Police Station Visit Nasir Tank Colombian Peso Sunday Post Best

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

18 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan