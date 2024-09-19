Open Menu

RPO Dera Listens To Issues Of Policemen In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RPO Dera listens to issues of policemen in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Jehanzaib Nazir Khan on Thursday held a ‘Police Darbar’ here at Police Lines Tank and listened to the issues of police officers and personnel.

The police officers of different ranks and personnel presented their individual and collective issues before the RPO during the ‘Police Darbar’, which was held following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The forum was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan besides other officers and personnel from all units.

The RPO resolved some of the issues on the spot while instructed District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan to resolve more complex issues immediately.

Addressing the Darbar, the RPO said that organizing this forum was aimed at resolving the issues of policemen at their doorsteps.

He said the tangible measures were being taken for the welfare of policemen of the region.

He lauded the policemen for performing their duties bravely and honestly for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

He said “you are part of a fearless force, which faced many big challenges and rendered the sacrifices of their precious lives.”

The RPO mentioned that the police department was a disciplined entity and advised the policemen to maintain that discipline otherwise the reputation of the department would be affected.

He said that provision of facilities to the policemen was his priority.

At the end of the Darbar, the participating officers and personnel chanted slogans of "Pakistan-Zindabad" and "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police-Zindabad,".

Earlier, the RPO paid salute to the memorials of Shuhada and laid floral wealth.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Tank Nawaz Khan All From

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

14 minutes ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

5 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

5 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan