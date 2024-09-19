RPO Dera listens to issues of policemen in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Jehanzaib Nazir Khan on Thursday held a ‘Police Darbar’ here at Police Lines Tank and listened to the issues of police officers and personnel.

The police officers of different ranks and personnel presented their individual and collective issues before the RPO during the ‘Police Darbar’, which was held following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The forum was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan besides other officers and personnel from all units.

The RPO resolved some of the issues on the spot while instructed District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan to resolve more complex issues immediately.

Addressing the Darbar, the RPO said that organizing this forum was aimed at resolving the issues of policemen at their doorsteps.

He said the tangible measures were being taken for the welfare of policemen of the region.

He lauded the policemen for performing their duties bravely and honestly for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

He said “you are part of a fearless force, which faced many big challenges and rendered the sacrifices of their precious lives.”

The RPO mentioned that the police department was a disciplined entity and advised the policemen to maintain that discipline otherwise the reputation of the department would be affected.

He said that provision of facilities to the policemen was his priority.

At the end of the Darbar, the participating officers and personnel chanted slogans of "Pakistan-Zindabad" and "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police-Zindabad,".

Earlier, the RPO paid salute to the memorials of Shuhada and laid floral wealth.

