RPO Dera Order Foolproof Security Arrangements During Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM

RPO Dera order foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Friday directed to ensure fool proof security during the holy month of Ra­madan and ensure effective patrolling in all districts.

He made these directions while chairing a high level meet­ing regarding the law and order and security situation in Dera Division and to finalize the overall security arrange­ments during Ramadan.

In which the District Police Officers of the four districts of Dera, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and Lower participated.

During the meeting, the DPOs gave a detailed briefing to the RPO about the security measures taken in their respective districts regarding Ramadan, the law and order situation and the challenges faced in a fight against terrorism.

On this occasion, RPO Dera while addressing the meeting said that a comprehensive and integrated plan of action is needed to deal with any untoward incident. By adopting all available resources to provide a peaceful environment to the public, no compromise will be made on security.

While during the duty, take care of the self-respect of the public, improve the search and strike operations and snap-checking process and ensure the arrest of the criminals invlove in street crimes, drug peddling and other serious crimes so that the situation of law and order can be maintained.

The RPO directed the DPOs to finalised a plan for effective security during Ramadan.

He said all the available resources will be utilised to ensure peace and prosperity during holy month of Ramadan.

