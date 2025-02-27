Open Menu

RPO Dera Pays Surprise Visit To Paroa Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Paroa police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Paroa Police Station to inspect the law and order situation in Paroa Tehsil.

During the visit, he reviewed the overall security arrangements and inspected the police station's records and lockup.

According to police spokesman, the RPO met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties.

He emphasized that officers should treat the complainants with courtesy, offer them respect, and provide immediate relief.

He also listened to the issues of policemen and issued directives for their resolution.

The RPO also instructed them to ensure that everyone visiting the station is treated with respect, to further strengthen public trust in the police force.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

1 hour ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

11 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

12 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

13 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan