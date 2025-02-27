RPO Dera Pays Surprise Visit To Paroa Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Paroa Police Station to inspect the law and order situation in Paroa Tehsil.
During the visit, he reviewed the overall security arrangements and inspected the police station's records and lockup.
According to police spokesman, the RPO met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties.
He emphasized that officers should treat the complainants with courtesy, offer them respect, and provide immediate relief.
He also listened to the issues of policemen and issued directives for their resolution.
The RPO also instructed them to ensure that everyone visiting the station is treated with respect, to further strengthen public trust in the police force.
APP/akt
